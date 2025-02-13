Juror speaks out on why former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan found guilty in partial verdict

A juror is speaking out on why former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan was found guilty in a partial verdict.

A juror is speaking out on why former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan was found guilty in a partial verdict.

A juror is speaking out on why former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan was found guilty in a partial verdict.

A juror is speaking out on why former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan was found guilty in a partial verdict.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With the four-month trial now in the rearview mirror, a juror from the Michael Madigan trial explained why they were able to convict the former speaker on some counts, but not others.

When Madigan left the courthouse Wednesday, it was as a convicted felon. But, there is still a long way to go before the former speaker sees the inside of a prison, if at all, with the sentencing hearing expected to be months away.

"I don't expect that to take place, at the earliest, this fall or next winter," former federal prosecutor Christopher Hotaling said.

Hotaling explained there are a lot of things that need to happen beforehand, including months of post-trial motions by the defense.

"Then, we go into the actual sentencing phase. Speaker Madigan will go through what's called a pre-sentence investigation interview by a probation officer. A pre-sentence investigation report will be prepared," Hotaling said.

SEE ALSO: After guilty verdict, Mike Madigan joins culture of corruption swirling since 1980s in IL politics

Madigan was convicted on just 10 of the 23 counts contained in the 117-page criminal indictment on which the government tried him. The jury found him guilty of bribery and conspiracy in some instances, but were unable to reach a unanimous verdict on racketeering, the overarching charge that accused the former speaker of running his offices like a criminal enterprise designed to enrich himself and his allies.

"It was 11-1 and we did 'not guilty,' and it was because of the language in the jury instructions. He fulfilled some of the requirements, absolutely, but didn't fulfill 100% of the requirements. That happened on a lot of these counts. We couldn't see a pattern. You know, when we had certain counts that were unanimous, we couldn't link them together," juror No. 2 said.

It was those same instructions, that this juror said prevented them from reaching a unanimous verdict on the counts in which Madigan's co-defendant, Mike McClain, was charged. It wasn't until after leaving the courthouse that she and others found out McClain has already been convicted of conspiring to bribe Madigan at a separate trial.

"There was a couple of us who went to lunch down the block, and we started googling everything we could. And, wow did we learn a lot, Anytime there's big decisions, everybody has a doubt, but I stand firm in my convictions that we applied the evidence to the criteria for the charges. I truly stay with that statement because every person did," juror No. 2 said.

While the jurors begin to settle back into their lives, Madigan will be back in court on May 5, when what is known as a forfeiture hearing will take place.

The government is seeking to have the former speaker not just imprisoned for his crimes, but also to relieve him of up to $2.8 million, in what they believe were ill-gotten gains.

Related Coverage: How we got to here

Opening statements begin in former IL House Speaker Mike Madigan corruption trial

Jury selection begins this week in corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan

ComEd to pay $200M in federal bribery investigation; Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan implicated in charge

House Speaker Michael Madigan polling Democratic caucus on whether he should step down

Special House committee to probe Michael Madigan bribery allegations stemming from ComEd investigation

IL House Speaker Michael Madigan continues to lose support amid ComEd investigation implications

Mike Madigan resigns as Democratic Party of Illinois chairman

Former IL House Speaker Mike Madigan indicted on charges including bribery, racketeering

Former IL House speaker Michael Madigan indicted on racketeering, bribery, more

Mike Madigan charged with crimes usually associated with Chicago mob

Michael Madigan indictment: Former House speaker pleads not guilty in federal corruption case

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan enters not guilty plea on all counts in federal case

All defendants found guilty on all counts in 'ComEd 4' trial surrounding ex-Speaker Mike Madigan

Jury finds Mike Madigan confidant Tim Mapes guilty in perjury case

Former Speaker Mike Madigan lawyers ask judge to dismiss 14 counts, citing recent SCOTUS ruling

Former IL House Speaker Michael Madigan takes stand in own defense in corruption trial