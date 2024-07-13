Former Loretto Hospital CFO Anosh Ahmed among 3 charged in $15M embezzlement scheme

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The former chief financial officer of Loretto Hospital is one of three people charged in a $15 million embezzlement scheme.

A superseding indictment says from 2018 to 2022, Anosh Ahmed schemed to pay medical vendors for goods and services that had not been provided.

The hospital's Chief Transformation Officer Heather Bergdahl and Sameer Suhail, who owns a medical supply company, are also listed as defendants.

All three of them are facing multiple counts, including embezzlement and money laundering.

ABC7 reached out to Loretto Hospital for comment but has not heard back.