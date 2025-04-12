Fox Lake settles case with widow of disgraced police Lt. Joe Gliniewicz

FOX LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- The widow of disgraced Fox Lake Police Lieutenant Joe Gliniewicz has now settled a case over his benefits.

The former lieutenant died by suicide in 2015, but investigators said he tried to make it look like a homicide to cover up his crimes.

Gliniewicz and his wife were accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the Fox Lake Explorers program.

Melodie Gliniewicz pleaded guilty to her role.

She fought for survivors' benefits, and the village has now settled the case.