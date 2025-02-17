Former NICU nurse charged for harming 7 babies released on bond

HENRICO CO., Va. -- A former NICU nurse in Virginia is accused of being responsible for bruises and fractures on babies in her care.

Erin Strotman faces multiple charges including malicious wounding and child abuse after authorities said she was caught on surveillance video mishandling a NICU baby.

Family members of the Henrico Doctors' NICU babies with broken bones were angered by the judge's decision to release Strotman on a $25,000 bond.

"I think we share the same feeling of anger," Dominique Hackey, father of a 2023 NICU baby. "This is something that we were prepared for, but obviously we didn't expect."

Photos show a twin baby with bruised legs and a wrist fracture from 2023.

The 26-year-old former nurse was charged with two felony counts related to the abuse of one baby in 2024.

But she is the only suspect in an investigation into the abuse of seven NICU babies in total between 2023 to 2024.

The judge saying Strotman does not appear to pose a flight risk or a threat to herself.

Details of Strotman's court-ordered mental health evaluation were put under seal, as well as text messages exchanged with her boyfriend.

While on bond, the former nurse must remain under house arrest at her parents' home; she cannot be around children or vulnerable adults and can't provide health care services of any kind.

Her parents must also remove all guns from their home.

A preliminary court hearing for Strotman is set for May.