Fmr. President Barack Obama to speak in Chicago at foundation's Democracy Forum 2024

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former President Barack Obama will headline the Obama Foundation 2024 Democracy Forum in Chicago.

The event is happening on Thursday at the Marriott Marquis on Prairie Avenue.

The forum will focus on "pluralism" and how diverse communities can find ways to work together.

Obama is set to speak at 5 p.m.

Actor Ryan Reynolds, novelist Ayad Akhtar and country star Reyna Roberts are also slated to speak.