CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former President Joe Biden will deliver his first public remarks since leaving office in Chicago Tuesday.

He's returning to the national stage to help raise concerns about the health of Social Security.

He will be the keynote speaker later Tuesday at the national conference of Advocates, Counselors and Representatives for the Disabled.

The two-day event brings together leaders and experts focused on disability rights and policy.