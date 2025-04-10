Trump threatening to withhold federal funding from sanctuary cities, which could impact Chicago

President Trump is threatening to withhold funding from sanctuary cities, which could impact Chicago. Pritzker has also been called to testify.

President Trump is threatening to withhold funding from sanctuary cities, which could impact Chicago. Pritzker has also been called to testify.

President Trump is threatening to withhold funding from sanctuary cities, which could impact Chicago. Pritzker has also been called to testify.

President Trump is threatening to withhold funding from sanctuary cities, which could impact Chicago. Pritzker has also been called to testify.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- President Donald Trump is threatening to withhold federal funding from sanctuary cities, and that could have a huge impact on Chicago.

The city is expecting more than $3 billion in grants this year from the feds.

President Trump made the threat on social media Thursday. Although, it's not clear if it's legal or not. Still, the city is ready to fight back as best it can with so much money at stake.

Concerns about federal funding being withheld from Chicago have been looming for quite some time.

"No more Sanctuary Cities! They protect the Criminals, not the Victims. They are disgracing our Country, and are being mocked all over the World. Working on papers to withhold all Federal Funding for any City or State that allows these Death Traps to exist!!!" Trump said.

The city anticipates receiving approximately $3.5 billion in federal grant money this year.

Losing that would have a drastic impact on the city budget.

"And that's a huge number to chop. You know, that will definitely have an impact on the operations of the city, everything from homelessness services to streets resurfacing, construction. I mean, it runs the gamut as to what the city would stand to lose under such a draconian cut," said 28th Ward Ald. Jason Ervin, chairman of the Budget Committee.

The city provides more than $17 million in grants to day care centers to help offset the cost for qualifying families. The owner of Lil' Scholars Learning Center says the impact would be devastating for his families.

"It would be monumental because we have a number of families that attend our facility who receive subsidies, and it allows that family, that mom, that dad, to drop a child off in an environment where it's safe and healthy, and they can go to work," Steven Coles said.

The threat from President Trump comes a month after Mayor Brandon Johnson was called to testify before a congressional committee about Chicago's sanctuary city policy.

"The City of Chicago complies with all federal and state laws. Mayor Johnson's administration will vigorously defend Chicagoans from any unconstitutional or unlawful attempts to strip residents of the funding and services that they are entitled to. The Department of Law will continue to assess any correspondence from the Trump administration that may impact Chicagoans in any way," Johnson's office said in a statement.

And Mayor Johnson has made it clear on numerous occasions that Chicago will not be bullied into changing its Welcoming City ordinance.

Gov. JB Pritzker is among a handful of Democratic governors asked to appear in front of the House Oversight committee next month.

"Let's call this what this is: another partisan dog and pony show. Illinois' Trust Act - which was signed into law by a Republican - is fully compliant with federal law and ensures law enforcement can focus on doing their actual jobs while empowering all members of the public - regardless of immigration status - to feel comfortable calling law enforcement to seek help, report crimes, and cooperate in investigations. We are reviewing the request for documentation and the Governor is evaluating whether he should take time from his busy schedule serving the people of Illinois to educate the House GOP on these matters," Pritzker's Press Secretary Alex Gough said in a statement.

Republicans on the Committee want to press the governors about their state's sanctuary policies.

"Because the House Republicans were not able to land anything against Chicago, they are trying the same performative routine again with the Governor this time. We know these policies keep our neighbors safe and it was an honor to stand up for Chicago's values on a national stage. I know that if Governor Pritzker decides to attend, he will defend our state and our people with pride," Johnson said in a statement.

The rub for the president centers around the aspect of those laws that prohibit local law enforcement from cooperating in civil deportation matters.