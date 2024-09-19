Foxtrot store in Chicago's Old Town reopening Thursday

Reopening comes after abrupt store closures last April

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A second Foxtrot location is set to reopen in Chicago Thursday.

According to its website, the store in Old Town, at Wells and North will be back in business.

The store will offer free coffee from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Foxtrot's parent company filed for bankruptcy in April and abruptly closed all of its locations.

The closure of Foxtrot, along with its sister company Dom's last April, came as a shock to everyone, including the company's nearly 1,000 employees, many of whom reported being fired mid-shift. A class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of many of them shortly after.

The chain recently reopened its store on Maple Street in the Gold Coast.

Now, it's under new ownership, with even more stores set to re-open over the next year.