Foxtrot to reopen some Chicago locations under new company

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After a sudden closure, Foxtrot will reopen some Chicago locations under a new company.

Foxtrot, along with Dom's Kitchen and Market suddenly closed their stores six months after the chains announced a merger.

"It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you of a difficult decision we have had to make. After much consideration and evaluation, we regret to announce that Foxtrot and Dom's Kitchen & Market will be closing their doors starting on April 23, 2024," the message said.

The parent company of Foxtrot and Dom's is facing a proposed class action lawsuit. The complaint seeks back pay and benefits for affected workers.

"A new Foxtrot with some old friends. Coming soon," the company posted on Instagram.

Gold Coast and Old Town will be among the first stores back in business, according to a spokesperson.

Reopened stores will keep the same layout and merchandising, focusing on small and local makers. Mike LaVitola, founder of Foxtrot also plans to open several locations in Dallas and Austin.

The full list of stores has not been announced.