FBI searching for 3 armed suspects in bank robbery in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ill. (WLS) -- The FBI is seeking the public's help in finding three armed bank robbery suspects in the south suburbs.

The agency shared photos of the men and are offering up to $20,000 for tips leading to an arrest.

The bank robbery happened Thursday at a BMO bank located at 19500 S. Harlem Ave. in Frankfort.

The FBI said two of the suspects are about six feet tall, and the third suspect is just under that height.

The suspects drove away in a grey Hyundai.

No further information was immediately available as the FBI continues to investigate.

The public can report tips at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.