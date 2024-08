Free screening for 'Queen Of Knives' at AMC River East 21

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There will be a free screening of "Queen of Knives" at the AMC River 21 Movie theater on East Illinois Street in Chicago.

It will be showing Wednesday, August 14 at 7 p.m. The movie's producer and lead actor Gene Pope along with his co-star, Roxi Pope joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about the film and screening. To learn more about the film, click here.