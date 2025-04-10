Weezer member's wife booked for attempted murder after allegedly pointing gun at cops

LOS ANGELES -- An author who is married to a member of the rock band Weezer was arrested for attempted murder after allegedly pointing a handgun at officers who were pursuing a hit-and-run suspect near her home in Los Angeles, police said.

Jillian Shriner, also known as Jillian Lauren, was shot by police during the incident, suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

She is the wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner.

The incident unfolded during a manhunt after a hit-and-run incident in Los Angeles on Tuesday, police said. Three suspects in the hit-and-run had fled to a residential area in Eagle Rock, with one reportedly last seen running near the rear of a residence, police said.

"As the officers were in the rear yard of that residence, they observed a female, later identified as 51-year-old Jillian Shriner, in the yard of a neighboring residence armed with a handgun," the LAPD said in a press release on Wednesday. "The officers ordered Shriner to drop the handgun numerous times; however, she refused."

Police fired at Shriner after she allegedly pointed her handgun at the officers, striking her, the LAPD said. Police did not say if she fired her gun.

She went into her home but later emerged and was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

She was absentee booked for attempted murder, police said.

A 9-mm handgun was recovered from her home, according to police.

No officers or members of the public were injured in the incident, police said.

Officers subsequently determined Shriner was not involved in the earlier hit-and-run, police said. One of the male suspects sought in that incident was detained by California Highway Patrol, while the other two were not found, police said.

The officer-involved shooting incident remains under investigation, police said.

Shriner is the author of several books, published under the pen name Jillian Lauren. They include the true crime nonfiction book "Behold the Monster: Confronting America's Most Prolific Serial Killer," based on her interviews with convicted murderer Samuel Little, and the memoirs "Some Girls: My Life in a Harem" and "Everything You Ever Wanted."

ABC News has reached out to her and her manager for comment.