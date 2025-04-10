24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Person seen taken on stretcher from Near North Side Chicago police station

Stephanie Wade Image
ByStephanie Wade WLS logo
Thursday, April 10, 2025 10:13AM
Person seen taken on stretcher from Near North Side CPD station
A person was seen taken out on a stretcher at the 18th District Chicago Police Station on the Near North Side Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was seen taken out on a stretcher at a Chicago police station on the Near North Side Thursday morning.

The entrance to the 18th District was blocked off after some sort of incident happened early Thursday morning.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

An investigation now underway near the police station on Division and Larrabee streets on the Near North Side.

Video showed someone was taken out of the police station on a stretcher and placed into an ambulance. Officers were seen saluting as the stretcher passed by.

Police are not releasing any further details at the moment as the investigation is still underway.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW