Person seen taken on stretcher from Near North Side Chicago police station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was seen taken out on a stretcher at a Chicago police station on the Near North Side Thursday morning.

The entrance to the 18th District was blocked off after some sort of incident happened early Thursday morning.

An investigation now underway near the police station on Division and Larrabee streets on the Near North Side.

Video showed someone was taken out of the police station on a stretcher and placed into an ambulance. Officers were seen saluting as the stretcher passed by.

Police are not releasing any further details at the moment as the investigation is still underway.