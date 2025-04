French-inspired bakes with an Indian twist at Verzênay Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A French patisserie in Lincoln Park is putting a flavorful spin on breakfast. Verznay Chicago, founded by Chef Arshiya Farheen, blends classic French pastry with subtle Indian influences. Farheen began at local farmer's markets before opening her brick-and-mortar bakery. "French breakfast is more than food - it's a ritual," she said on ABC 7 Eyewitness News. To connect the staff at Verznay, click here.