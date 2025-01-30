24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Fuller's Car Wash files for bankruptcy after deadly Hinsdale crash

Thursday, January 30, 2025 6:07PM
HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- Nearly 17 months after a 14-year-old was killed in a crash, a Hinsdale car wash has filed for bankruptcy.

In August 2023, Sean Richards, 14, was struck and killed after a teenage employee from Fuller's Car Wash hit the accelerator instead of the brake, according to police.

Sean's mother was on her way to pick him up, when she witnessed the incident.

On Wednesday, the suburban car wash filed for bankruptcy.

In the federal bankruptcy filing lists 20 creditors with debt totaling $394,476.

There is a hearing scheduled for February 5.

Fuller's is facing several lawsuits related to the crash including one with the boy's family, Brian and Kristine Richards.

After an investigation into the 2023 crash, officials charged the then 16-year-old employee with three traffic violations but no criminal offenses.

