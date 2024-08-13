One year since Sean Richards tragically killed in Hinsdale crash, parents create foundation

The family of a 14-year-old boy who was killed in a car crash outside of a Hinsdale car wash launched the Love Like Sean foundation in his name.

HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- Tuesday marked one year since Sean Richards was tragically killed in a Hinsdale crash.

Sean Richards was struck and killed after a teenage employee from Fuller's Car Wash hit the accelerator instead of the brake, according to police. Sean's mother was on her way to pick him up, when she witnessed the incident.

Since his tragic death, his family has established the "Love Like Sean" foundation in his honor.

His parents Brian and Kristine Richards said they are focusing their love by providing scholarships, books, stuffed animals, and other everyday items to kids and parents all over the Chicago area.

To learn more about how to get involved with the foundation, click here.

