Funeral to be held for Jim Crowley, former CPD officer paralyzed in 1987 on-duty drunk-driver crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Chicago Police Officer James Crowley will be laid to rest Wednesday, exactly 37 years after the crash that left him paralyzed.

Alderman Matt O'Shea is asking people to line the procession route to pay their respects.

The funeral procession will depart Andrew J. McGann and Son Funeral Home at 107th Street and Pulaski Road at 9 a.m. and make its way to Saint Christina Catholic Church on 111th Street

Officer Crowley was 59 years old.

Officer Crowley was paralyzed when a drunk driver slammed into a squad car he was in, killing Officer William Malcom Morrison, Jr. and injuring three other officers. Crowley was just 22 at the time of the crash and new on the force.

Crowley was a Morgan Park native who went to Mt. Carmel High School, his family told ABC7.