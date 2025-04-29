Amber Alert: Wife, baby girl kidnapped after husband refuses to give $1M in ransom, police say

GARNER, N.C. -- A child and her mother were kidnapped from a home in Garner, North Carolina authorities said.

Police say two men and a woman broke into the home, armed with guns in the 500-block of Buck Branch Drive.

The suspects then demanded $1 million from the father, identified as Eliuth Alejandro Martinez.

Investigators said when he refused, the suspects took his 1-year-old daughter, Grecia Salome Alejandro-Benitez, and wife, Alondra Michelle Benitez De Jesus, while Martinez was restrained with tape.

The FBI and SBI are on scene assisting with the investigation.

An Amber Alert was issued for the child, who was abducted with her mother.

Grecia has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a Pink Pajama shirt, red and yellow stripped pajama pants.

What we know about suspects

The two men are described as Hispanic. The woman is also described as Hispanic with curly black hair, short and "stocky."

The suspect vehicle is described as a black Nissan Altima.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Garner Police Department immediately at (919) 772-8810, or call 911 or* HP.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.