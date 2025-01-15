Man, 23, shot, killed by Gary police amid domestic dispute

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A man was shot to death by officers amid a domestic call, according to Gary police.

Gary police said they responded to a house in the 2300-block of Waverly Drive on Saturday at about 4:55 p.m.

A woman had called police after she had an argument with her son, according to Gary police.

The family had multiple police reports in 2024, according to police.

When officers arrived, the mother was at the front door and advised police that her son was inside the house with guns.

Police said they saw the 23-year-old man with a gun in each hand.

Gary police officers reportedly tried to reason with the suspect, asking him to put the guns down.

The suspect then allegedly started to threaten his mother and police.

Officers then shot the suspect. He was taken to Methodist Northlake Hospital where he died.

He was identified as Devin Shields of Gary, Indiana by the medical examiner.

Both officers involved in the case were placed on administrative leave.

"My condolences go out to the family and loved ones grieving the loss of this young man's life," said Gary Police Chief Derrick Cannon. "I ask that the public be mindful and patient until all the facts are known."