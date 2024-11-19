Community-owned food pantry in Gary helps feed thousands each month

Nearly 91K people face food insecurity in Lake, Porter Counties, Food Bank of NW Indiana says

A community-owned pantry in Gary, Indiana is helping put food on the table of those who need it most.

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago is helping to Feed the Love this holiday season.

The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana serves both Lake and Porter counties.

Nearly 91,000 people in that area face food insecurity.

And the need is even greater in Gary, with one in five households struggling to put enough food on the table.

But a local minister has a plan to end hunger in his community.

"My goal is to destroy food insecurity in the city of Gary," minister LuJuan Clemons said.

Clemons is the founder of the Family Life Community Center, located at 565 Massachusetts St. in Gary. His pantry-turned-co-op holds food distribution several times a month.

"It helps when you're running out and you need some extra," Gary mom of two Lisa Myles said.

About 21% of Gary residents face food insecurity, according to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.

In just the last three months, Family Life and its team of volunteers have helped feed nearly 8,000 people.

Earnestine Carey dedicates her time as a food distribution volunteer.

"I buy groceries like everybody else. So, I know how much they cost," Carey said. "So, it feels good to be able to provide to our community, so we can afford to eat healthier food."

"I believe without this pantry, I wouldn't make it. I'm going to be honest, I wouldn't," Gary resident Anna Lipscomb said.

The distributions can easily bring in about 100 or 200 people, Clemons said.

"You saw those lines. I don't like those lines," Clemons said. "I stood in those lines with my parents growing up."

Those lines are still necessary for now, but Clemons said he's slowly getting people to come inside the co-op.

"It gives people a sense of dignity," Clemons said. "This is not hard to do. Let's create a grocery store atmosphere where people come in throughout the week now."

The co-op is mainly sourced by the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana. But they've also partnered with local entrepreneurs.

"Basically, what it is is a grocery store owned by the community, period. Everything is free here. It's only those that want to give and understands the need. This is how we exist," Clemons said.

According to Clemons, a project is already in the works with Gary to expand the co-op model to empty corner stores and "fill them up with fresh food," he said.

"They're all vacant now. We're bringing them back," Clemons said. "You're going to see this duplicated all around the city of Gary."

The center also offers daily hot meals, made by the minister's wife, Tamika Clemons. Students can stop by for a free breakfast, and anyone is welcome for their "pay what you can" dinner.

You can help end hunger by donating to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana or another food bank near you.