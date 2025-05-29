Gary man arrested, facing child pornography charges, police say

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A northwest Indiana man has been arrested for possessing and sharing images of child pornography.

Thomas Prendergast, 32, of Gary was taken into custody Thursday morning, police said.

Indiana State Police said they determined the suspect was using the social media platform Kik to obtain and share the images.

Prendergast now faces felony charges of Child Exploitation and Possession of Child Pornography.

