Gary man arrested, facing child pornography charges, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, May 29, 2025 10:44PM
NW Indiana man arrested, facing child pornography charges: police
Gary, Indiana man Thomas Prendergast was arrested Thursday and is facing child pornography charges, Indiana State Police said.

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A northwest Indiana man has been arrested for possessing and sharing images of child pornography.

Thomas Prendergast, 32, of Gary was taken into custody Thursday morning, police said.

Indiana State Police said they determined the suspect was using the social media platform Kik to obtain and share the images.

Prendergast now faces felony charges of Child Exploitation and Possession of Child Pornography.

