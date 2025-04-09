Man fatally shot by Gary police while holding baby, pointing gun at officers: Lake County sheriff

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A Gary police officer fatally shot a 38-year-old man, who was pointing a gun at police while holding a 1-year-old baby early Wednesday, the Lake County, Indiana Sheriff's Department said.

Lake County and Gary officers responded to an apartment in the 2200-block of Carolina Street about 9 p.m. Tuesday for a hostage incident, police said.

An armed man inside an apartment had reportedly held at least two people hostage, a 35-year-old male relative and a 1-year-old boy, police said.

Shots were fired inside the home, and the 35-year-old man suffered a minor injury, police said.

He was able to run out of the home, and refused medical treatment.

The suspect, the 38-year-old man, refused to leave the apartment, and fired multiple rounds at police during the incident, police said.

At one point, the Gary SWAT team deployed tear gas inside the home.

Police said the man approached the front door several times with a gun in one hand and the baby in the other.

About 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, the man walked out the back doorway toward his vehicle, holding the child and pointing a gun at police, police said.

A Gary officer opened fire and fatally shot the man.

The 1-year-old was not harmed, police said.

The man's identity has not yet been released, and the sheriff's department is investigating.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.