Gary police officer shoots knife-wielding man, officials say

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A police officer shot a man who was wielding two knives Friday in northwest Indian.

The shooting happened near 21st Avenue and Malcolm X Drive in Gary, Lake County, Indiana officials said.

Gary police officers conducted a traffic stop at the location when a man in an SUV not involved in the traffic stop exited his vehicle. He was holding two knives and approached the officers, Lake County officials said.

A Gary police officer shot his weapon and wounded the man, Lake County officials said. The man was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department continues to investigate the police-involved shooting.

ABC7 has reached out to the Gary Police Department for more information.

No further information was immediately available.