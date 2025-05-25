Day of action protest downtown Chicago commemorates 5 years since George Floyd murder

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A rally Sunday in Chicago was part of a larger national effort by many of the same groups that amplified the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of George Floyd's killing five years ago.

It is a movement which is now hitting back at the current administration's efforts to roll back oversight of police departments across the country.

Dozens filled Chicago's Federal Plaza on the Sunday before Memorial Day to commemorate five years since George Floyd's killing at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis. It was a scene replicated in some 23 cities nationwide.

"It was 9 minutes and 29 seconds what we witnessed, and everybody witnessed that, the atrocities of murder." 25th Ward Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez said.

Floyd's death launched a summer of protests nationwide, drawing outrage from all corners, even as the 2020 pandemic raged on. The Department of Justice increased oversight and filed lawsuits against the Minneapolis Police Department and others.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration dropped those lawsuits, a move presaged by an executive order he signed April 28 with the purpose of "Strengthening and Unleashing America's Law Enforcement."

"I realized I'm not one generation out of civil rights. I am still in it," said Marquinn McDonald with he Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability. "We are still fighting it. We are still standing up against it."

The executive order also allows the administration to pursue legal action against state and local officials who are perceived to be obstructing criminal justice or using DEI initiatives to restrict law enforcement. But even as protesters Sunday called out the administration's actions, they expressed confidence in the police oversight process in place in Chicago.

"Chicago is the focal point for police accountability. We have the most progressive police accountability ordinance in the country," said Faayani Aboma with the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression. "We have one district counselor who is a representative of the structure and our organization is fighting for community control of police across the country and our view it's people power that's going to push it forward."

Despite the Trump administration's decision to drop lawsuits filed against Minneapolis and others, Chicago's consent decree remains intact, as it does not involve the Department of Justice.