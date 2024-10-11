WATCH LIVE

Former CEO of Chicago's Loretto Hospital charged in conspiracy involving more than $700K in bribes

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, October 11, 2024 11:29PM
George Miller, the former CEO of Loretto Hospital in South Austin, Chicago, is now accused in a conspiracy involving more than $700,000 in bribes.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The former CEO of Loretto Hospital on Chicago's West Side is now accused in a conspiracy involving more than $700,000 in bribes.

According to the federal indictment, George Miller steered contracts to certain medical supply companies in exchange for cash payments from the companies' owner.

That owner, along with other former hospital officials, were indicted earlier this year for fraud and embezzlement.

It is not the first issue for Loretto Hospital. During the pandemic, when COVID-19 vaccines were being rationed, hospital staff apologized for giving shots to spouses and other people who were not yet eligible.

