24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Gerry's Cafe in Arlington Heights employs adults with intellectual, developmental disabilities

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, July 21, 2025 5:03PM
Arlington Heights cafe employs adults with disabilities
Gerry's Cafe in Arlington Heights employs adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A cafe is serving up smiles and brewing a lot of love.

The suburban non-profit is making Chicago Proud for its inclusivity.

Gerry's Cafe in Arlington Heights employees adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Their efforts have been noticed by the state!

Co-founders Natalie Griffin and Amy Philpott joined ABC7 to talk about what guests can expect, the kind of training employees go through and the response from the community.

For more information, visit www.gerryscafe.org.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW