Gerry's Cafe in Arlington Heights employs adults with intellectual, developmental disabilities

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A cafe is serving up smiles and brewing a lot of love.

The suburban non-profit is making Chicago Proud for its inclusivity.

Their efforts have been noticed by the state!

Co-founders Natalie Griffin and Amy Philpott joined ABC7 to talk about what guests can expect, the kind of training employees go through and the response from the community.

For more information, visit www.gerryscafe.org.

