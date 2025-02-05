Giancarlo Esposito plays new villain in 'Captain America: Brave New World' starring Anthony Mackie

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Anthony Mackie takes over as the hero in "Captain America: Brave New World," going up against a sinister villain called Sidewinder in the new movie that hits theaters next week.

Sidewinder is played by Giancarlo Esposito, who said he had the time of his life in the new role.

"I had a chance to be in an action packed, edge of your seat kind of geopolitical thriller and I get to kick some butt and work with the likes of Anthony Mackie, who is charismatic and galvanizing in his portrayal of Captain America and Sam Wilson," Esposito said. "The movie is having its time right now, and the fans will see that and appreciate it and enjoy it."

Representation is important in the Marvel universe right now.

"I think it's important now in our world, because it's important for us to be color blind," Esposito said. "When you see this movie, yeah are we gonna be happy to see a Black, African American captain breakthrough, yes, but when you really look at him, what comes to me is that he is a complete, dynamic human being. I don't even see his color. I can relate to it, because you and I, we know what it's like in the world. But it's a wonderful thing when you can stand up for other people and be of service. There's the I and the me - but Sam represents, as I represent, the we and the us, and that's the person I wanna get behind."

The first showings of "Captain America: Brave New World" begin Friday, Feb. 14.

