Giordano's pizza celebrates 50 years with limited-time pizza offer

Giordano's Pizza is marking 50 years in the business with a new limited-edition pizza. It's called Calabrian Sweet and Spicy Chicken Sausage Pizza. The Chicago deep-dish pizza brand partnered with Michelin-starred Chef Lee Wolen of Boka Restaurant Group to craft the new sweet and spicy pie. It is available now all 50 of the Chicagoland area Giordano's. A portion of the proceeds from the limited-time offer will be donated to Anne & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital. To learn more about the pizza collaboration, click here.