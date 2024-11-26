Girl, 12, fatally struck by vehicle in Schaumburg identified

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- Authorities have released the identity of a 12-year-old girl who died after being hit by a vehicle in Schaumburg Monday night, police said.
The child was hit near the intersection of Algonquin Road and Thoreau Drive, police said.
The girl was taken to a nearby hospital for life-threatening injuries, but later died, police said.
The girl has been identified to the Cook County medical Examiner's Office as Angela Guan.
SEE ALSO: I-80 shooting injures 1 in New Lenox: Illinois State Police
Schaumburg police are investigating the fatal crash.
It was not immediately clear what led up to the incident, or who else was involved.