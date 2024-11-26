Girl, 12, fatally struck by vehicle in Schaumburg identified

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- Authorities have released the identity of a 12-year-old girl who died after being hit by a vehicle in Schaumburg Monday night, police said.

The child was hit near the intersection of Algonquin Road and Thoreau Drive, police said.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital for life-threatening injuries, but later died, police said.

The girl has been identified to the Cook County medical Examiner's Office as Angela Guan.

Schaumburg police are investigating the fatal crash.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the incident, or who else was involved.