Girls Who Lead conference to offer career guidance in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A local conference, started by a young student, is giving middle school girls a glimpse at their dream careers.

Girls Who Lead is happening on Saturday, January 11 at the Rotary Center, located at 1560 Sherman Avenue in Evanston.

This free day of workshops and inspiration is open to all rising 6th through 8th grade girls in Illinois. Every girl will get to choose their desired field focus workshops from engineering, medicine, cosmetology all the way to finance and fashion.

"Girls Who Lead" is hosted by Her Rising Initiative.

The international non-profit organization was started by Princeton Prize winning activist and author Cherie Animashaun when she was just 16 years old. You can register for this year's conference here.