Cook County Sheriff's Office squad car hits, critically injures pedestrian in Glenview: police

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A Cook County Sheriff's Office squad car hit and critically injured a pedestrian early Tuesday morning in north suburban Glenview, police said.

Glenview police responded to the 9800-block of Milwaukee Avenue just after 5:05 a.m. for a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, who was hit by a Cook County Sheriff's Office squad car, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition, police said. The pedestrian did remain stable, police said.

Glenview police and the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force Major Crash Assistance Team are investigating.

It's not clear what led up to the crash. Police did not immediately provide any additional information about the injured pedestrian.

Milwaukee was closed between Greenwood and Central roads, while police investigated.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Glenview Police Tip Line at 847-901-6055.