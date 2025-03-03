24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
2 killed in fiery crash after Tesla hits Woodridge house, bursts into flames

Jasmine Minor Image
ByJasmine Minor WLS logo
Monday, March 3, 2025 10:28AM
WOODRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were killed in a fiery crash after a Tesla struck a home in Woodridge Sunday night, police said.

At about 9 p.m., police said the Tesla was speeding down the 2400-block of Kildeer Street when the car hit a house.

The Tesla burst into flames after neighbors said they heard a large boom.

Two people inside the car were killed, police said. The homeowner was able to get out safely despite the car fire.

It is not known what led up to the driver losing control and crashing into the house.

