Global Carnival brings Caribbean culture, music of Black Atlantic to downtown Chicago

The Global Carnival brought Caribbean culture and the music of the Black Atlantic to Millennium Park Sunday in downtown Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a cultural combination Sunday in the middle of Millennium Park in Chicago.

The celebration of Mardi Gras and Carnival attracted many to the park.

It was the perfect end to the final weekend of summer, filled with music.

"You have the song... their voices are so powerful," Chicago resident Nico Gwyn said.

ABC7 spoke to some festival goers who came out to become immersed in the diverse tradition.

It's just about celebrating life... The food, the music, just seeing everybody getting together. Christina Ibarrondo, Global Carnival attendee

"We just started dancing. Like, the music took us," said Christina Ibarrondo, who is visiting from New York City. "I'm also Caribbean, as well, so grew up watching stuff."

Ibarrondo grew up with the culture in Brooklyn, New York, and she just happened to stumble on Global Carnival in the Loop, which brought many people out to see an array of colors and diverse artists, recreating the traditions that are celebrated across the Black Atlantic.

"It's just about celebrating life, really, and the ability to have fun," Ibarrondo said. "The food, the music, just seeing everybody getting together."

The event was put on by the Old Town School of Folk Music.

"Give Chicago an end of the summer celebration to let down and celebrate our freedom," said Troy Anderson with Old Town School of Folk Music. "Weaving together the music of the Black Atlantic."

Chicago might be hundreds of miles away from the cultures' origins, but it's the vibes within the dance and music that make it feel, for some, like they, too, are from the islands.

"I like to play my bell alongside them, so I'm glad I got a chance to get a little music in, too," Gwyn said. "It's a bell that is used in some Caribbean culture, and then also, from an African dance standpoint... It's invigorating. It makes me want to move."

"You feel like you're hearing what they hear," Gwyn said. "You feel the emotion that they feel, which is... exciting!"