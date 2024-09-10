Northwest Side residents ask city to remove homeless encampment from Gompers Park: 'It's not safe'

Northwest Side residents are asking the city to remove a Chicago homeless encampment from Gompers Park at 4222 West Foster Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A number of those camping out at Gompers Park could be seen setting up a campfire on Tuesday morning.

There is one problem. Fires in the park are illegal.

But no one is stopping them, much to the frustration of some neighbors.

"It's not safe for them, not safe for the residents, not safe for anyone who uses the park," said Lisa Stringer with the Restore Gompers Park Coalition.

It covers more than 40 acres of prime land on the city's Northwest Side. Gompers Park is named for labor union leader Samuel Gompers and is a favorite recreation spot for residents. Except, a number of residents say they now avoid the park since a homeless encampment with a dozen or more tents moved in.

"There have been instances of crime, drinking, drug use. Folks living in the encampment using the lagoon as their restroom. Residents are rightly concerned about public health and safety there," said 39th Ward Ald. Samantha Nugent.

Members of the Restore Gompers Park Coalition delivered petitions to the alderperson's office Tuesday morning, asking that the city begin moving them out of the park. They say those living there are part of the unhoused population and are not migrants or recent arrivals.

"We want proper housing for these individuals. We're not saying kick them out and put them on the street," said Gail Fritz with the Restore Gompers Park Coalition.

Nugent agrees with the coalition.

"We've worked with all the city partners we're supposed to be working with, and it's just not enough. A cleanup once a month is not handling the bigger crisis we have at Gompers Park. The community is frustrated. I'm frustrated, too," Nugent said.

Residents are asking the city to do what they call an accelerated moving event to find new homes for those living there. ABC7 reached out to Mayor Brandon Johnson's office about the issue but have gotten no response.