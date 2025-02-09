Gov. Pritzker pokes at Trump, says Lake Michigan is now 'Lake Illinois'

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker jokingly announced that the name of Lake Michigan had been changed to "Lake Illinois," poking fun at President Donald Trump's Gulf of America.

Pritzker posted a video on Friday, saying that Illinois was annexing Green Bay, mocking the president's interest in taking over Greenland.

"The world's finest geographers, experts who study the Earth's natural environment, have concluded a decades-long council and determined that a Great Lake deserves to be named after a great state," Pritzker said.

"So today, I'm issuing a proclamation declaring that hereinafter, Lake Michigan shall be known as 'Lake Illinois.' The proclamation has been forwarded to Google to ensure the world's maps reflect this momentous change," he said.

"In addition, the recent announcement that to protect the homeland, the United States will be purchasing Greenland ... Illinois will now be annexing Green Bay to protect itself against enemies, foreign and domestic," he added.

Pritzker has been critical of Trump, and the footage comes just one day after the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Illinois and Chicago over immigration policies, according to local reports.

