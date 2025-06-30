24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Gov. Pritzker to sign college access and affordability bill into law Monday

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, June 30, 2025 12:16PM
Governor JB Pritzker will be in Chicago on Monday morning to sign the bill.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker will help support college access and affordability for high school students across the state.

Earlier this year, Governor Pritzker proposed expanding access to four-year degrees at community colleges.

The goal was to create more jobs while keeping college costs low.

"We need to recognize that there are geographic, financial, and accessibility constraints that close off too many students from attending those schools," Pritzker previously said. "With lower tuition rates and a greater presence across the state - especially in rural areas - community colleges provide the flexibility and affordability for students to pursue a quality education that works for them."

The governor is expected to sign the bill into law on Monday at 9:30 a.m. in Chicago.

