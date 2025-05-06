Governor JB Pritzker wooing Canadian tourists to visit Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is trying to woo Canadian tourists to come visit Illinois this summer.

The move in conjunction with National Travel and Tourism Week.

The Governor posted a message to re-affirm the state's strong relationship with Canada as a key tourism partner.

Pritzker is hoping to re-assure Canadians that Illinois and the U.S. welcomes our neighbors to north despite the current political rift between the two nations.

"I don't blame anyone from Canada whose appetite for visiting the U.S. might have soured-with our current president and the shameful way he's represented us on the national stage as of late. But as Governor, and self-designated chief marketing officer of Illinois, I want to reassure you that we're as eager as ever to have you come here," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Here in Illinois, we're ready and eager to prove that Midwest nice is the closest thing to Canadian hospitality you can get south of Windsor. As you head south through our shared Great Lakes, we are ready to welcome you to the middle of everything."

Canada's newly-elected prime minister is in Washington today to meet with President Trump