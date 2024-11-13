Gov. Pritzker becomes co-chair of non-partisan 'Governors Safeguarding Democracy' coalition

Governors JB Pritzker and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will co-chair the Governors Safeguarding Democracy.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker is now the co-chair of a new non-partisan coalition of the nation's governors.

Governors Safeguarding Democracy is said to be committed to protecting American democracy at the state level ahead of Donald Trump's Presidency.

Pritzker will be joined as co-chair by Governor Jared Polis of Colorado.

The coalition will be supported by GovAct, an organization "championing fundamental freedoms," according to a press release.

GovAct is advised by a bipartisan board that includes former Republican and Democratic governors and senior officials like former GOP Gov. Arne Carlson of Minnesota, former Democratic Gov. Deval Patrick of Massachusetts and former GOP Gov. Bill Weld of Massachusetts.

The group assured that coalition is not funded by Pritzker but paid for by other "philanthropic dollars."

Pritzker and Polis did not say which other governors agreed to be part of this alliance.