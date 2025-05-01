Graduates complete Cook County Mental Health Court program: 'Completely changed our lives'

Eight graduates have completed the Cook County Mental Health Court program. A graduation celebration was held Thursday at the Skokie courthouse.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- It is graduation season.

On Thursday, a graduation inside a Cook County courtroom celebrated individuals' successes who have over come legal obstacles by treating underlying conditions.

Inside the Skokie courthouse, there was a celebration for eight graduates from one of the problem-solving court programs.

They were honored for successfully completing the treatments, classes and legal requirements to graduate from the Cook County Mental Health Court.

Today can be the day to change your life, tomorrow is a new day. Rebecca Acton, Cook County Mental Health Court graduate

The individuals offered the option instead of serving jail time were charged and convicted in the Cook County criminal system for non-violent felonies and then put on probation.

If they complete the therapeutic programs, charges are dropped and the convictions can be expunged from their records.

"The time being here, I am just blown away at what this court is doing," Cook County Mental Health Court graduate Rebecca Acton said. "This moment today has completely changed our lives."

Acton nearly died. She flatlined four times after overdosing and had a burglary conviction.

Now, the mother of four with a history of a mental health diagnosis and addiction is sober and eager to start a nursing program to help others.

"She gave me a chance, and that has completely changed my life as I stand here today," Acton said.

"I've been in the criminal justice system for a very long time before this job, and I have seen spectacular success stories," said Judge Sharon Arnold Kanter with the Circuit Court of Cook County.

The Mental Health Court is one of diversion programs from incarceration in Cook County. There is also Drug Court and Veterans Court.

"I am overwhelmed this opportunity for her hoping for so much for her she's come so far," said Malcolm Acton, Rebecca Acton's father.

In all, the program is giving second chances to 3,400 people and reducing the chance of repeat offenders.

"If there is anybody out there that is still struggling, that today can be the day to change your life, tomorrow is a new day," Rebecca Acton said.

