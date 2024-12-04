Grandfather fights off thieves trying to take Rolex | VIDEO

Christopher Harris was targeted as he bought food from the Queen of Sheba restaurant in Paddington.

Christopher Harris was targeted as he bought food from the Queen of Sheba restaurant in Paddington.

Christopher Harris was targeted as he bought food from the Queen of Sheba restaurant in Paddington.

Christopher Harris was targeted as he bought food from the Queen of Sheba restaurant in Paddington.

A grandfather fought off two thieves with his takeaway food bag as they tried to steal his 18,000 Rolex watch in central London last July, surveillance footage released by police showed.

Christopher Harris was targeted as he bought food from the Queen of Sheba restaurant in Paddington and was carrying it to the rented AirBnb property where he was staying with family.

Amine Bentaib tailed Harris back to where his way staying and grabbed Harris's wrist in a bid to steal his Rolext Yacht-Master watch. Bentaib's accomplice, Rayan Belhadj, joined the struggle in the street.

Harris fought back using his takeaway as a makeshift weapon in his defence.

On December 2, Bentaib was jailed for three years and nine months, while Belhadj is already serving a three-year prison sentence for the crime.