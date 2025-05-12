Victory Cruise Lines ship christened Monday at Navy Pier before Great Lakes voyage

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is now a cruise ship destination.

The ship Victory II was christened Monday morning at Navy Pier.

It's a smaller, higher-end cruise ship, geared toward adults who will travel on all five Great Lakes between Chicago and Toronto.

Some of the other stops include Mackinac Island, Detroit, Cleveland and Niagara Falls.

Victory Cruise Lines is the only cruise line to ever dock at Navy Pier.

It can hold 190 guests.

A 10-night cruise starts at $6,500 a person.

Visit victorycruiselines.com for more information.