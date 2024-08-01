5-year-old Griffith boy dies after found unconscious in backyard pool: police

GRIFFITH, Ind. (WLS) -- A 5-year-old Griffith boy died last week, days after he was found unconscious in a swimming pool.
Dante Rivers died Friday at Comer Children's Hospital, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.
Griffith police said emergency crews responded to the 1200-block of North Wood Street on July 22, after the boy was found in a backyard swimming pool.
He had wandered out of a home in the area, causing his parents and neighbors to go looking for him, police said.
Emergency responders performed life-saving measures on the unconscious boy, who was taken to the hospital for treatment.
"The community mourns with the family for their tragic loss," Griffith police said in a statement.