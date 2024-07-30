Teen in critical condition after nearly drowning at Skokie Holiday Inn: police

A teen is in critical condition after nearly drowning at a Skokie Holiday Inn on Touhy Monday night, police say.

A teen is in critical condition after nearly drowning at a Skokie Holiday Inn on Touhy Monday night, police say.

A teen is in critical condition after nearly drowning at a Skokie Holiday Inn on Touhy Monday night, police say.

A teen is in critical condition after nearly drowning at a Skokie Holiday Inn on Touhy Monday night, police say.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after a near-drowning incident in north suburban Skokie Monday night, police said.

Skokie emergency crews responded just before 6:25 p.m. to a Holiday Inn, located at 5300 W. Touhy Ave., for a reported drowning in an indoor pool, according to police.

When fire crews arrived, they performed live-saving measures on the 19-year-old, and took him to an area hospital, Skokie police said.

RELATED: Man drowns in Lake Michigan near Loyola Beach, Chicago police say

The teen was later determined to be critical but stable.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the near-drowning incident, which is under investigation.

There is no indication of foul play, police said.