Growing concerns political climate is generating hate crimes spike as hate groups prey on anxiety

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has had more than a few summers of hate. A Ku Klux Klan and American Nazi rally in Marquette Park almost 60-years ago is just one reminder of a legacy that lives on to this day. With political barbs and bashing at a fever pitch, the Justice Department has moved on two prominent white supremacists, following several months of an increasing number of hate incidents.

Arrests during Democratic convention protests near the Israeli consulate in Chicago are part of a growing antisemitic wave in the U.S., according to counter-hate groups that say religious hatred goes hand in hand with white supremacist movements.

"We find white supremacists prey on anxiety. They prey on uncertainty. They prey on instability. And so when these tensions are on the rise here in the United States, we can and should anticipate groups like these who are going to try to take advantage of the moment," said David Goldenberg, Midwest Regional Director at the Anti-Defamation League in Chicago.

The ADL has charted a spike in anti-Jewish leafleting in metro Chicago, Indiana and Wisconsin; described as precursors to possible violent next steps. Much of it is documented in an ADL report out Monday: Summer of Hate: White Supremacist Activity from Memorial Day to Labor Day. It charts 64 white supremacist events across 25 states between late May and early September.

"When we have an election cycle that is as intense as it is right now, it's not uncommon for white supremacists and other extremists to grab on to that angst that Americans are feeling and, frankly, try to exploit that moment," Goldenberg said.

Against that background is a U.S. indictment of two accused white supremacists in their mid-30s, accused of soliciting hate crimes and the murder of federal officials. The suspects are a man in California and woman from Boise, Idaho.

"It is not uncommon that we will find in some cases, women leading groups, whether they be white supremacists or other extremist groups," said Goldenberg.

The pair under arrest operated an encrypted website called "Terrorgram" and allegedly had a list of "high value" targets to kill including U.S. senators, federal judges, U.S. attorneys and local officials across the country. According to authorities, their plan was to ignite a race war.