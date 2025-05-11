1 dead, dozens injured in fiery crash between tour bus and SUV in Los Angeles County: officials

The 60 Freeway westbound in Hacienda Heights is partially blocked. The SUV driver died, and 32 people from the tour bus were transported to the hospital.

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. -- One person is dead and dozens are hurt after a major crash between an SUV and a tour bus in Southern California.

The westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway were partially blocked due to the crash investigation in Hacienda Heights, which is located in Los Angeles County.

California Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after 5 a.m. Sunday.

Los Angeles County firefighters said the Nissan SUV was fully engulfed in flames by the time they arrived, and the driver was pronounced dead.

There were 63 people onboard the bus during the crash, according to CHP. The tour bus did not catch fire, but two people were critically hurt, and 32 people in total were transported with varying injuries.

Video from the scene shows damage to the tour bus with the windshield shattered. Officials said the tour bus was headed from Morongo Casino to Koreatown.

Traffic was slow-moving in the area with only two westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway east of Hacienda Boulevard open. Officials expect the freeway to be at least partially closed for hours.

It's unclear what exactly led up to the major crash.