Texas father killed in garage on Halloween, possibly by suspect in Mike Myers mask, officials say

The mother of the couple's three children, now orphans, was killed in August. Her murder remains unsolved.

Man killed was person of interest in his estranged wife's death

Man killed was person of interest in his estranged wife's death The mother of the couple's three children, now orphans, was killed in August. Her murder remains unsolved.

Man killed was person of interest in his estranged wife's death The mother of the couple's three children, now orphans, was killed in August. Her murder remains unsolved.

Man killed was person of interest in his estranged wife's death The mother of the couple's three children, now orphans, was killed in August. Her murder remains unsolved.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- Authorities are looking for a person described as suspicious who was wearing a Michael Myers mask near the scene of a deadly shooting in Texas, investigators told our Houston sister station ABC13 on Friday.

The shooting happened on Halloween night, at about 11:15 p.m., on Hawks Nest Drive near March Creek Drive in northwest Harris County.

Two of the man's children were home at the time, but they were unhurt.

A man was outside in the garage when someone shot him several times while his two young children were inside the house, officials said. The children were unhurt. A third child, a toddler, was with a relative and was not home at the time of the shooting.

According to authorities, neighbors reported seeing a suspicious man in a Michael Myers mask.

Detectives are looking into whether that man is the shooter, but offered no other details about him. The investigation into the shooting and the motive are ongoing.

A sergeant with the Harris County Sheriff's Office did tell ABC13's Courtney Fischer that the man's estranged wife - also the mother of the children - was murdered at her apartment in Harris County back in August.

They shared three children together, and now those children have lost both parents.

ABC13 has also learned that the man was a person of interest in his estranged wife's murder.

His identity has not been released, but investigators say he was in his 30s.

For news updates, follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, X and Instagram.

