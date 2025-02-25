77-year-old man hit, killed by delivery truck in Hammond crash: police

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- A delivery truck struck and killed a 77-year-old man, who was crossing the street in Hammond Tuesday morning, police said.

The truck was driving east on Chicago Avenue, and had a green light to turn south onto Columbia Avenue about 8 a.m., police said.

The man was crossing Columbia Avenue in the crosswalk when the truck hit him, police said.

He later died, police said.

The man killed was not immediately identified.

The truck driver was arrested, pending charges. Police did not immediately provide any information about the driver.

Police continue to investigate the fatal crash.

