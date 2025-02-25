Metra BNSF train strikes, kills pedestrian in Downers Grove, delays expected

The crash happened before 8 a.m. near Main Street in Downers Grove, Metra said.

The crash happened before 8 a.m. near Main Street in Downers Grove, Metra said.

The crash happened before 8 a.m. near Main Street in Downers Grove, Metra said.

The crash happened before 8 a.m. near Main Street in Downers Grove, Metra said.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian died after being struck by a Metra BNSF train on Tuesday morning, the agency said.

The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. near Main Street in Downers Grove.

Metra said it involved BNSF train #1228.

Police said the pedestrain was taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital where they died from their injuries.

A village spokesperson said the Main Street train crossing would be closed for investigation.

It is unknown how long delays will be in place.

An extra train will accommodate passengers from Fairview Ave/Downers Grove to Chicago.

Train #1244 will also not operate temporarily.

On Monday evening, a train also struck a pedestrain in the same area.

Monday's crash was near Gilbert Avenue, and Metra spokesperson said that person also did not survive.

READ ALSO | Metra train hits, kills man near Downers Grove Main St. station