16-year-old boy shot, killed in Hammond, police say

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- A teen was shot and killed Wednesday night in Northwest Indiana.

The shooting happened around 7:25 p.m. in the 1000 block of 177th Street in Hammond, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was found at the scene with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in Munster in critical condition, and he later died, police said.

The boy's identity has not been released.

No information about a suspect was available as Hammond police continue to investigate.