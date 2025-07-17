24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
16-year-old boy shot, killed in Hammond, police say

Thursday, July 17, 2025 10:55PM
HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- A teen was shot and killed Wednesday night in Northwest Indiana.

The shooting happened around 7:25 p.m. in the 1000 block of 177th Street in Hammond, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was found at the scene with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in Munster in critical condition, and he later died, police said.

The boy's identity has not been released.

No information about a suspect was available as Hammond police continue to investigate.

