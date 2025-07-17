24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man wanted for felony drug warrant in Illinois injured in crash during pursuit in Hammond: Sheriff

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, July 17, 2025 1:32AM
HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- Police in Northwest Indiana are investigating after a pursuit ended in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

The Lake County Indiana Sheriff's Office said a man wanted on a felony drug warrant in Illinois led deputies on a chase in Hammond.

At one point, the suspect lost control of his car and hit a concrete median, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital in Chicago with serious injuries.

No one else was hurt.

No further information was immediately available.

